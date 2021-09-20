Units tackle blaze on King's Lynn industrial estate
Published: 07:35, 20 September 2021
| Updated: 07:36, 20 September 2021
Emergency crews were called to tackle a blaze on North Lynn's industrial estate late last night.
Officials say units were alerted to a fire at commercial premises on Bergen Way at around 10.10pm on Sunday.
The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said Lynn-based personnel wore breathing apparatus while tackling the blaze and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for potential hotspots.
The incident was reported to have been resolved shortly after 11pm.