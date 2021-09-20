Home   News   Article

Units tackle blaze on King's Lynn industrial estate

By Allister Webb
Published: 07:35, 20 September 2021
 | Updated: 07:36, 20 September 2021

Emergency crews were called to tackle a blaze on North Lynn's industrial estate late last night.

Officials say units were alerted to a fire at commercial premises on Bergen Way at around 10.10pm on Sunday.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said Lynn-based personnel wore breathing apparatus while tackling the blaze and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for potential hotspots.

Fire news (49918634)
The incident was reported to have been resolved shortly after 11pm.

