Units tackle blaze on King's Lynn industrial estate

Emergency crews were called to tackle a blaze on North Lynn's industrial estate late last night.

Officials say units were alerted to a fire at commercial premises on Bergen Way at around 10.10pm on Sunday.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said Lynn-based personnel wore breathing apparatus while tackling the blaze and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for potential hotspots.

The incident was reported to have been resolved shortly after 11pm.