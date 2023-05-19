A group of university students have slammed their lecture staff after going months with a “disgusting” lack of teaching.

And the youngsters believe they should be repaid a portion of their tuition fees after receiving what they feel is less of an education than they bargained for.

But university bosses have insisted they will still be able to progress to their next year of learning as planned.

The Anglia Ruskin University has a campus at the College of West Anglia in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Shannon-Lilly Stevens, 24, is a second-year psychology student at the Anglia Ruskin University, attending its centre at the College of West Anglia’s Lynn base.

She and fellow students Kirsty Bullock, Ellie Pettit and Daisy Lee feel they have missed out on precious learning ahead of their exam season, and staff have confirmed that those on the course have missed six hours worth of lectures so far.

Shannon, who lives in Walpole Cross Keys, told the Lynn News that one of her lecturers left their role in February this year – and that since then, other than “the odd sessions”, there have been no replacement lessons despite a number of upcoming assignment deadlines.

“It is really frustrating to be honest,” she said.

“A lot of us don’t feel that this is acceptable. It just seems every time we go in there is a new problem.”

Shannon feels that she and her fellow students should be repaid some of their tuition fees to make up for their lost education. However, university staff insist this will be made up for.

A spokesman for the Anglia Ruskin University said: “The teaching of one module on the second year of the BA (Hons) Psychosocial Studies degree course is delayed and is yet to resume, and ARU and University Centre West Anglia are committed to helping those affected by delivering the six hours of lectures as soon as possible.

“Teaching and supervision for all other year groups has either been completed or is scheduled to take place, and we can reassure all BA (Hons) Psychosocial Studies students that they will be able to progress to the next year of their course or graduate as planned this autumn.”

But Shannon has been left frustrated about being asked to write a 3,000 word essay “on sociologists that we haven't even been taught about”.

She said she feels as though students are being treated “like children”.

“I think this is absolutely disgusting. The whole system is a complete mess and there has been a total lack of support for all students on this course,” she added.

She also said that two students on the Psychology course have opted to “intermission” the course - meaning they will return next year in the hope that normal teaching has resumed – and that others are suffering with poor mental health due to stress.

“I just think that is really sad,” Shannon said.