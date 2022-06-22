A large number of jellyfish have been seen in The Wash at Hunstanton this summer as temperatures across the UK rise.

Many of them appear to be dead, washed up on the beach and some children have been seen playing with them or putting them back into the sea.

The jellyfish seen at Hunstanton is a moon jellyfish(aurelia aurita) and is the most common in UK waters, while it isn't deadly to humans they still contain toxins that is harmful to their prey.

Moon jellyfish at Hunstanton Credit Steven Hewitt (57482945)

Scientists believe that moon jellyfish thrive in areas that are particularly affected by human activity. Overfishing, ocean warming, and pollution are all factors that reduce predators and competitors and increase their prey.

Their prey includes plankton and molluscs, including cockles, a staple at the stands on the Hunstanton promenade.

Seabirds such as gulls prey on jellyfish when small fish become entangled in their tentacles.

The SeaLife Centre in Hunstanton has been contacted for comment as to why the moon jellyfish appears to be on the increase in the area, as those local to Lynn and Hunstanton say they "don't recall seeing them" until now.

One beachgoer said yesterday evening: "I've lived in this area all my life and haven't seen a jellyfish at Hunstanton, sometimes at Cromer but not here, it's interesting. It's unusual, I don't recall seeing them around here."

There have also been sightings of jellyfish in nearby Suffolk, adding weight to scientists claims about an influx of the invertebrates this summer.

The increase in jellyfish populations in UK waters could be linked to temperatures rising, and some experts claim that the Portuguese Man o' War, a siphonophore closely related to jellyfish could be on it's way to British shores.

The Man o' War can be deadly and is usually found in warmer waters throughout Europe such as Malta and Portugal.

It packs a powerful sting, causing agony to anyone unfortunate enough to get caught out. While still rare - there were just 62 reported sightings in the UK last year.

The siphonophore is recognized by its balloon-like float, which may be blue, violet, or pink and rises up to six inches above the waterline. Lurking below the transparent body seen from above the water are long strands of tentacles and polyps that grow to an average of 30 feet and may extend by as much as 100 feet.

Contact with this potentially deadly creature can cause large welts on the skin. Although it rarely kills humans, it can paralyse fish and cause severe injuries to animals, the elderly and children.

The NHS has issued advice for anyone who gets stung, and it's advised to rinse the affected area with seawater and not fresh water. You should also remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card and soak the area in very warm water, as hot as can be tolerated, for at least 30 minutes and use hot flannels or towels if you can't soak it.