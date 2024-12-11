An “unusual” earscoop which was used by people in the late 14th century was found by a West Norfolk metal detectorist.

The small pin-shaped object was unearthed on a piece of land near Lynn and was identified as a piece of treasure during an inquest held at Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich.

The piece was found by Stuart Bett, and the artefact was examined by the British Museum.

The earscoop was unearthed on a piece of land near Lynn. Picture: The British Museum

It is thought to have been used as a toothpick or a nail cleaner.

Area coroner Samantha Goward said that the ear scoop is “hard to find”.

“It is unusual because most of these that have been found have an “s” twist and not a “z” twist like this one,” said Ms Goward.

She also described the decoration to be “unusual”.

Ms Goward concluded the piece to be classed as treasure. It can now be viewed at Norwich Castle Museum.