The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain in Norfolk over the weekend, with a yellow alert in place for Saturday 24 and Sunday 25.

Heavy rain and thundery showers are expected all over the region, which may lead to flooding and transport disruption.

The Met Office have said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded or damaged, that delays in train and bus services may occur and driving conditions may become difficult.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for this weekend.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to spread from the southwest on Friday, introducing unsettled conditions to much of England and Wales.

Heavy thundery showers are likely to break out during the day, particularly on Sunday, which could be widespread and locally torrential.

There is the potential for up to 10cm to build up in some locations over the course of the weekend and lightning and hail are also expected.

Much of the thunder and rain in Norfolk is expected for Sunday - with the yellow warning set to end on Monday.