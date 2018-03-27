UPDATE: A47 re-opened after multi-vehicle crash near King’s Lynn

The A47 has been re-opened following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this evening.

One person had to be cut free from wreckage by fire crews following the incident, which happened in the Middleton area shortly after 5pm. However, further details of any casualties have so far not been released by police.

Highways England confirmed shortly after 8.30pm that the road had been re-opened. A closure had been in place between the Hardwick roundabout and the A1122 junction near Swaffham while emergency teams dealt with the incident.

More as we get it.