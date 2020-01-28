Home   News   Article

Update: Anglian Water work overnight to fix burst water main in Tuesday Market Place

By Ben Hardy
-
ben.hardy@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:34, 28 January 2020
 | Updated: 10:34, 28 January 2020

Work to repair a burst water main in Lynn's Tuesday Market Place has been "very complex" but is expected to be completed this morning (Tuesday, January 28).

A large pool of water formed outside the Corn Exchange yesterday with Anglian Water working overnight to resolve the issue.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "The repair has been very complex due to the location of other utilities surrounding the pipe however, we have now located the burst and hope to have it repaired this morning.

The scene this morning after Anglian Water worked on the burst water main overnight
The scene this morning after Anglian Water worked on the burst water main overnight

"Our team have been working through the night to repair a burst water main on Tuesday Market Place, Kings Lynn.

“We have had tankers situated locally to keep customers on water overnight and have delivered bottled water to some properties.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience this has caused."

Read more
Kings Lynn

More by this author

Ben Hardy
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE