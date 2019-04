Update: car wash wall repaired after incident in King's Lynn

After an elderly driver crashed into a King's Lynn car wash wall yesterday afternoon, workmen have repaired the damage this morning (Thursday, April 18).

Emergency services were called to the IMO Car Wash on North Street around 2.15pm yesterday afternoon.

Workmen were repairing the damage this morning around 9am, and the wall is now fully repaired.

Workmen repairing the IMO Car Wash this morning

The driver was left "shaken" after being recovered from her vehicle.

The IMO Car Wash is now repaired following yesterday's incident

There were no serious injuries.

The scene following yesterday's incident around 2.15pm