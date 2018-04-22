UPDATE: Club hits back after Ian Culverhouse announces plan to leave King’s Lynn Town

Confusion reigns this lunchtime over the future of King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse.

The former Norwich City defender, who arrived at The Walks as boss in February of last year, announced his plan to leave the club at the end of the season in today’s Non League Paper.

But the club has now released a statement saying they were “very upset” by his comments and claiming that, although he had given notice of his wish to go back in February, he had agreed to hold further talks at the end of the season.

Culverhouse’s comments were published the day after the Linnets’ 1-1 home draw with St Neots yesterday.

He said: “King’s Lynn is a great football club with some really good people and has a terrific fan base.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better football club to start with. I’ll always appreciate the opportunity they gave me.

“For King’s Lynn to be at the top with the big boys has been a big turnaround. It’s making sure now that we cement that second spot going into the play-offs.

“It’s then a case of getting myself back in somewhere and a new project.

“I’d love to manage in a higher league, it all depends what the football club is after and it has to be the right fit for me.

“Location is not a problem, I’ve always travelled. I’m looking for a project I can go into and try to put my style of play into it.”

Culverhouse, who gave no indication that he was leaving after yesterday’s game, added: “There have been a lot of things going on behind the scenes this year that I’ve had to question.

“People see a winning team on the pitch and they think everything is rosy, but there have been some issues which I’m not sure will be resolved.

“I feel it is the right time to move on and I would really love to end on getting the club up.”

The club’s statement said: “King’s Lynn Town Football Club have this morning been made aware of comments made by our Manager Ian Culverhouse in today’s Non League Paper regarding his future at The Walks.

“In early February the club received a written three month notice from Ian stating that he wished to be released early from his contract at the club at the end of the 2017/18 season.

“On receipt of the letter Ian and club chairman Stephen Cleeve met and agreed to an option that further talks would take place at the end of the regular season or after any playoff games where Ian’s position would be discussed.

“Following these talks if it was Ian’s wish to still leave the club an announcement would be made by the club of that decision following the meeting. The club also wish to reiterate that it has received no enquiries for Ian Culverhouse’s services from Cambridge United despite last week’s rumours.

“King’s Lynn Town Football Club are very upset in regards to Ian’s actions today and feel by making the decision to speak with the Non League Paper on these matters could seriously disrupt these last few important weeks of the season.

“The club also wishes to clarify that Ian gave no indication to either the club’s media team or local journalists of his decision when speaking with them following yesterday’s game with St Neots.”