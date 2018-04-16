UPDATE: Feltwell shop raiders ‘threw bricks at homes as residents tried to stop break-in’ - police

Police investigating a raid on a village shop and post office in Feltwell this morning say those responsible threw bricks at nearby homes as residents tried to intervene.

A cash machine was stolen in the incident at the One Stop premises in the High Street, shortly after 3am today.

A police cordon outside the One Stop shop in Feltwell

The area has been cordoned off all morning, though the police seal has now been lifted.

West Norfolk police commander Supt Dave Buckley said a short time ago: “We are in the early stages of this investigation and would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to call police.

“What we do know is that suspects have thrown bricks at a number of houses causing damage after local residents tried to intervene.

“The offenders have then set light to a white Audi, which was being used in the incident, before fleeing the scene with the ATM.

“Thankfully, no one was injured, but clearly this has left the local community shaken. As a result, we will be carrying out extra patrols over the next few days in the area to provide reassurance.”

The thieves had initially forced their way into the building and removed a cash machine from inside before loading it onto what is believed to be a small black vehicle.

Fire crews from nearby Methwold were also called to tackle the car fire.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 26 of Monday, April 16.