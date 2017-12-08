UPDATE: Jams continue and panto delayed as roads re-open after King’s Lynn crash

Police have reopened all Lynn roads after dealing with a serious collision, involving a car and a lorry, on the A47.

On Twitter, Lynn police said: “All roads are now reopen around King’s Lynn.”

The Scene of an accident approaching the Pullover Roundabout King's Lynn involving a car and lorry

But, there are still long queues in and around Lynn town centre tonight as drivers make their way home for the weekend.

And tonight’s performance of the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at Lynn’s Corn Exchange has been delayed by 45 minutes because of the congestion.

A post on the venue’s Twitter feed said customers should contact the box office on 01553 764864 if they are unable to attend.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound carriageway, between the Pullover and Saddlebow roundabouts, at around 11.30am today.

No details have so far been released of any casualties.