UPDATE: Man bailed over King's Lynn rape claim

A man arrested in connection with an alleged rape in Lynn at the weekend has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers were on patrol in Norfolk Street shortly after 11pm on Friday night (March 29) when a woman approached them and reported that she had been raped in an alleyway off of the street.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to King's Lynn Investigation Centre for questioning.

He remained in custody on Saturday, but has since been released under investigation.

Police news

Police said, following the report, a cordon was immediately put in place around the area while initial enquiries were carried out, which has since been lifted.

On Saturday, a police spokeswoman said specialist officers were supporting the victim.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone that may have any information regarding the incident.

They are asked to contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at King's Lynn CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.