UPDATE: Man charged after incident at King's Lynn railway station
Published: 18:49, 20 March 2019
| Updated: 09:42, 21 March 2019
Police have charged a man following an incident at Lynn's railway station yesterday evening (Wednesday, March 20).
Officers were called to the railway station on Blackfriars Road shortly after 5pm following reports a man was seen with a knife.
A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.
Shane Watkins, 43, and of Higham Green in Lynn, has been charged with possession of a bladed article and public order.
He has been released on police bail to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on Monday, April 8.