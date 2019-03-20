UPDATE: Man charged after incident at King's Lynn railway station

Police have charged a man following an incident at Lynn's railway station yesterday evening (Wednesday, March 20).

Officers were called to the railway station on Blackfriars Road shortly after 5pm following reports a man was seen with a knife.

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

Shane Watkins, 43, and of Higham Green in Lynn, has been charged with possession of a bladed article and public order.

He has been released on police bail to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on Monday, April 8.