UPDATE: Man charged following incident in King's Lynn

A 35-year-old man has been charged following an incident in Lynn on Tuesday afternoon.

Clinton Claxton, of Littleport Street in Lynn, is due to appear at Lynn’s Magistrates Court on March 29 on the charges of being drunk and disorderly and obstructing arrest following the incident on the Tuesday Market Place.

Police responding to an incident on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. (7732594)

Police said they were called to reports of a fight at about 3.20pm and a man was arrested.

It is believed those involved in the disturbance had been at a nearby wake at a licensed premises.