Home   News   Article

UPDATE: Man charged following incident in King's Lynn

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 15:41, 12 March 2019
 | Updated: 11:48, 13 March 2019

A 35-year-old man has been charged following an incident in Lynn on Tuesday afternoon.

Clinton Claxton, of Littleport Street in Lynn, is due to appear at Lynn’s Magistrates Court on March 29 on the charges of being drunk and disorderly and obstructing arrest following the incident on the Tuesday Market Place.

Police responding to an incident on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. (7732594)
Police responding to an incident on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. (7732594)

Police said they were called to reports of a fight at about 3.20pm and a man was arrested.

Police responding to an incident on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. (7732596)
Police responding to an incident on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. (7732596)

It is believed those involved in the disturbance had been at a nearby wake at a licensed premises.

Police responding to an incident on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. (7732598)
Police responding to an incident on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. (7732598)
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE