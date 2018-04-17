UPDATE: Men arrested in connection with unsolved Downham Market death released under investigation

Two men who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with an unsolved death case from eight years ago have been released under investigation.

Detectives from the Joint Major Investigation Team arrested the men, one in his 40s from the Lynn area, and one in his 50s from the Downham area, on Tuesday morning in connection with Jan Hogan’s death.

Police confirmed yesterday that the two men had been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

They had been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on Tuesday following their arrest, where they were questioned.

Mr Hogan’s body was found in his flat in Basil Drive, Downham, on May 23, 2010 and detectives from the Major Investigation Team (MIT) carried out an investigation into his case at the time.

However, an inquest, held on January 25, 2011, saw the coroner recording his death as an open verdict.

Further lines of enquiry regarding Mr Hogan’s death were progressed leading to the arrests.

Last year his family joined officers in renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to the circumstances surrounding their dad’s death, seven years on.

At the time, they said: “If anyone knows anything about the circumstances surrounding Dad’s death, please come forward and help us get Justice for Jan.”

Det Insp Stuart Chapman, from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk MIT said: “We continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry concerning Mr Hogan’s death in 2010.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information regarding this – no matter how insignificant it may seem or even if you have spoken to or called us before – to come forward.”

Anyone with information concerning the case should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk MIT on 101.

Alternatively, information can be updated directly to the Major Investigation Public Portal via the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/