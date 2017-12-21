UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies following collision on A148 at Sculthorpe

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A148 at Sculthorpe yesterday (Thursday, December 21).

Police are appealing for information following the crash, which happened at about 3.30pm, during which a man in his 30s died.

Officers said a yellow Suzuki motorbike, which was travelling in the direction of Fakenham, was in collision with a white Nissan Qashqai and a blue Vauxhall Zafira, at the Lynn Road junction with Creake Road.

The rider of the motorbike died at the scene.

The road was closed whilst emergency services attended, but reopened at about 9pm.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, in particular anyone who has dash cam footage which shows the driving manner of the vehicles prior to the incident.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) at Wymondham on 101.