UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on A47 near King’s Lynn

One person was taken to hospital yesterday evening after a multi-vehicle crash on the A47 near Lynn.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision in the Middleton area shortly after 5pm, and fire crews cut one person free from wreckage following the incident.

Highways England confirmed shortly after 8.30pm that the road had been re-opened. A closure had been in place between the Hardwick roundabout and the A1122 junction near Swaffham while emergency teams dealt with the incident.

An ambulance spokesman said one patient with leg injuries was treated at the scene before being taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further care.

He said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police spokesman said the two vehicles involved in the collision were a white Ford Transit and a white Hyundai i10.