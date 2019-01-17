Home   News   Article

Update: Prince Philip involved in accident at Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident close to the Sandringham estate this afternoon.

Police were called to a two-vehicle road collision on the A149 at Sandringham this afternoon (Thursday, January 17).

Two vehicle collision on A149
The Duke, 97, was driving the car but was not injured in the collision. Norfolk Police attended the scene.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace confirmed: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon.

"The Duke was not injured."

Police were called to the incident shortly before 3pm.

An eye-witness contacted the Lynn News soon afterwards to say there were five police cars close to the West Newton turning at Dersingham, with officers combing the undergrowth.

More to follow

Prince Philip (6597360)
