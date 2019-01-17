Update: Prince Philip involved in accident near Sandringham estate

The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident close to the Sandringham estate this afternoon.

Police were called to a two-vehicle road collision involving a Landrover and Kia on the A149 near Sandringham just before 3pm. (Thursday, January 17).

The scene following the collision showing Prince Philip's Range Rover after it had been overturned Credit: KLFM

The Duke, 97, was driving the car but was not injured in the collision. Norfolk Police attended the scene.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace confirmed: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon.

"The Duke was not injured."

He was taken back to the Sandringham estate to be assessed by a doctor and was said to have been left shaken after his Landrover overturned.

An eye-witness contacted the Lynn News soon afterwards to say there were five police cars close to the West Newton turning, with officers combing the undergrowth.

Norfolk Police released a statement this evening (8.45pm) which said the female driver of the Kia suffered cuts, while the female passenger sustained an arm injury.

Both casualties were treated in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and discharged this evening.

The road remained open following the collision and both vehicles were recovered a short time later.

Norfolk police added in the statement that both drivers were breath tested and provided negative readings.

Among those reacting to the news was Archbishopop of York, John Sentamu, who posted prayers on social media for the Duke and the two females in the Kia.

The Duke had previously not attended the Royal Family's Christmas church service, and was again absent for the first church service of the New Year at Sandringham on Sunday, January 6.

Prince William reportedly told wellwishers Prince Philip was "very well" despite his absence.

