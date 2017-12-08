UPDATE: Serious crash between car and lorry closes A47 at King’s Lynn

Police are currently dealing with a serious collision, involving a car and a lorry, on the A47 at Lynn.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound carriageway, between the Pullover and Saddlebow roundabouts, at around 11.30am today.

Police say the road has been closed, and is likely to remain shut for some time, while emergency workers deal with the incident.

A spokesman said: “Diversions will be put in place. However, motorists are being urged to find alternative routes where possible.”

No details have so far been released of any casualties.