Large parts of the area around Lynn were still without water today.

The water supply went off yesterday lunchtime on one of the hottest days of the year and initially Anglian Water said it would be back by 6pm.

Then it said 11pm but there were still many homes without water this morning.

Gaywood county councillor Rob Colwell in Spring Lane, Gaywood. (58026690)

Anglian Water told BBC Radio Norfolk that initially 6,000 homes were without a water supply but now that was down to 650.

The burst water main that is causing the problem is in Spring Lane, Gaywood.

The Orb and Sceptre (formerly the Deer's Leap) and Swan pubs were among local businesses reported to have been forced to close.

Local shops are reported to have sold out of bottled water. It was reported that Anglian Water has said that it is sending four tankers for those cut off to fill up bottles, but people in contact with the Lynn News said they had been told nothing.

Anglian Water said they were working to repair a burst water main to get the supply back to normal as soon as possible "but it is proving a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped".

The latest text sent to people said it will be off until 6pm.

Running water (58026780)

That was little comfort to desperate readers who contacted the Lynn News,

Tim Brook, of Hinchinbrook Close, South Wootton, said at 11am: "We've just been told a tanker is coming but still waiting. In our little road we have at least one totally disabled person who can't move from their bed and needs water constantly.

"We have five sets of OAPs that have conditions that require water for pills to keep hydrated and so on.

"We we do not have tanks in the loft so flushing is a major problem. We are using water butts but that is nearly gone. We were told that bottled water would be supplied but once again still waiting it's as though the woman on the phone does not give a damn as it's not affecting her.

"They now say it's going to be 6pm before it's done (don't hold your breath) that would be over 30 hours without water."

Susan Cross, of Grimston Road, Lynn, said: "As pensioners we are told to keep our fluids up in this heatwave because we are a vulnerable group, but we have been without water for 24 hours now.

"You cannot get through to the water company and just get a recorded message. We cannot even prepare foods because there is no water to wash your hand or food. The least the water company can do I’d provide local pensioners with bottled water."

Another reader, Jen May, told us: "We still have no water! The situation is getting desperate now. We have had nothing at all since lunchtime yesterday. The water board keep putting the time back but surely they will need to deliver bottled water soon? We can’t flush a toilet or have a drink during the hottest weekend of the year so something needs to be done!"

Keshavan Madabushi, said he and his wife were both in their seventies and suffered from diabetes. They were staying at their daughter's home in Deas Road, South Wootton.

"We are finding difficult to use toilets due to no water to flushing. We have no water for drinking and are feeling very thirsty."

Mandy Harling, on facebook, told us: "Been without water for 20 hours. Not even been offered bottled water. Nursing homes in area desperate for water. We can't even flush the loo. Not great in this heat. Hope it gets sorted soon!"

Barry Noble, of North Wootton, said: "Our water supply has been off since Saturday afternoon. While I can understand a repair can be a long process, and a fixed time cannot be given to return the mains supply.

"There has been no information provided by Anglian water on providing water bowsers, or information by thier public address system on their vans. I've tried to contact Anglian Water and its a website but no one is answering the telephones. Where are the water bowsers for the elderly? On one of the hottest weekends of the year."

Rob Colwell, LibDem Gaywood South county councillor, said: "The burst pipe some 200m from the worryingly low water level Gaywood River, made me realise how much we take for granted the clean supply of fresh water we have, especially during a heatwave.

"It also made me question whether after the huge profits the water companies make are they properly updating the infrastructure and caring for our natural environment, or has a lack of government regulation led to another problem, with not just river quality but our water supply."

He said among the places affected were the Woodlands Residential Home and they needed bottled water if the community would respond.