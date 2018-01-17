UPDATE: Two dead following crash between coach and van on A47 at King’s Lynn

Two men have died following a crash involving a van and a coach on the A47 on the edge of Lynn earlier this evening, police have confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to Constitution Hill at around 5.20pm today following the incident, which happened close to the Hardwick roundabout.

In a statement released a short time ago, Norfolk Police said the passenger in the van had been pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was cut free from the wreckage and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but died a short time later.

The driver and an unspecified number of passengers on the coach were also taken to the QEH with slight bruising.

The A47 remains closed while crash investigation work continues.

Anyone who may have seen what happened, or who has information, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team, based at Wymondham, via the non-emergency 101 number.