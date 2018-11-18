Update: 'White powdery substance', now known to be corn-starch flour, scattered for benefit of runners in King's Lynn

The white powdery substance which was spread in numerous locations in Lynn including South Quay and Tuesday Market Place on Saturday afternoon was used to help runners on their route.

Officers received reports of the incident at about 2pm after which emergency services attended the scene, including hazardous materials (HAZMAT) specialists from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Dave Armes, landlord of the Stuart House Hotel in Lynn, laid the trail in order to help runners taking part in the Norfolk Hash House Harriers race find their way. He apologised for any inconvenience caused.

But the borough council have criticised the flour being laid without any prior warning, despite the powder causing no health threat to the public.

A spokesman for the council said: “While the organisers of this event were obviously well-intentioned, it’s regrettable they didn’t notify us in advance and avoid causing unnecessary alarm to the public.

“Reports of an unidentified powder being scattered on our streets have to be taken very seriously by our emergency services so we’d ask everyone not to do this as it places more strain on their time and resources.”

Previous hash runs have used a paper trail to help runners navigate the route, but it was decided corn-starch powder can be easily washed away.

The Hash House Harriers are an international group of non-competitive running, social and drinking clubs.

During the hash runs, one or more members known as Hares, lay a trail which is then followed by the rest of the group. The trail can include false trails so runners are encouraged to stick together to find the real trail. This means runners will stick together regardless of running ability or fitness level.