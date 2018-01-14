UPDATE: Witnesses sought as man arrested over King’s Lynn sex assault

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Lynn town centre at the weekend have appealed for several people seen in the area around the time of the attack to come forward.

Police confirmed earlier today that a man in his late teens had been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened in Norfolk Street, at the rear of the Sainsbury’s store, shortly after 1am on Saturday.

He remains in custody in the police investigation centre at Saddlebow awaiting questioning.

But detectives now say they want to trace five people who were seen on CCTV walking in the area at around the time of the attack and who they believe may have vital information.

They include a group of two men and a woman. One of the men was wearing a blue hoodie while the woman had a pink coat. Two other men were also seen walking on Norfolk Street when the incident happened.

Det Con Larissa Foreman, of Lynn CID, said: “We are really keen to identify these people, who I will stress are all witnesses.

“They can be seen walking in the area at the time of the attack and I believe they could hold important information and would urge them to get in touch.”

Anyone who thinks they may have been in the area is asked to contact Det Con Foreman via the non-emergency 101 number.