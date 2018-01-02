UPDATE: Woman cautioned after teenage girl assaulted in King’s Lynn

A woman has been cautioned after a teenage girl was assaulted in Lynn.

Police said the incident happened at about 11.05am on Saturday, December 30 in Fairstead Park, when a teenage girl was assaulted by another teenage girl.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers had been appealing for witnesses to the assault earlier in the week, but have since said that a woman, aged in her late teens, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been given an adult caution.