Search

UPDATE: Woman cautioned after teenage girl assaulted in King’s Lynn

If you know anything about this incident call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting 37/77958/17
If you know anything about this incident call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting 37/77958/17

A woman has been cautioned after a teenage girl was assaulted in Lynn.

Police said the incident happened at about 11.05am on Saturday, December 30 in Fairstead Park, when a teenage girl was assaulted by another teenage girl.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers had been appealing for witnesses to the assault earlier in the week, but have since said that a woman, aged in her late teens, was arrested in connection with the incident and has been given an adult caution.