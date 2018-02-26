Updated Wednesday: East Anglian snow warning extended to midnight Saturday

The Met Office has today (Wednesday) updated its warnings for snow across East Anglia, extending them through Saturday with warnings of a continuing risk of travel and power disruption – but Bury St Edmunds market carries on.

In spite of the worst snow so far in Bury, St Edmundsbury’s markets manager Sharon Fairweather tweeted: “Beast from the East hasn’t stopped @stedsbc @burystedmarket traders. Show them your support.”

However, there are fewer traders than usual braving the weather.

The Met Office has been continually updating weather warnings since the weekend. A yellow ‘be aware’ warning for Wednesday forecasts more snow and adds: “Snow showers will bring very variable snow cover, with the potential for a further 10-15cm of snow in places where showers are most frequent whilst nearby locations may see only small accumulations of 1-3cm.

“Strong winds will lead to drifting of snow and severe wind chill, while lightning could be an additional hazard, particularly near coasts.”

On Monday afternoon, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for East Anglia for the period from just after midnight on Friday morning to 6pm saying there would be more heavy snowfall with high winds, but has since extended that warning several times so by early Wednesday morning it went through to midnight on Saturday.

Traffic in the snow on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds 'Picture: Robert Robertson

It forecast more snow showers but added: “As less cold air follows from the south, there is a chance of snow turning to freezing rain bringing an additional ice risk. There is still uncertainty in how this system will develop but there is a small chance of the combined effects of snow, strong winds and ice leading to severe impacts.”

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk.

For school closures see our separate story here

Greater Anglia trains said: “We are currently drawing up contingency plans for our train service from Monday evening onwards which will see services end by 22:00 on Monday, and only a limited service in operation from 06:00 to 22:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Isla, in pink, and Archie Gooderham on their way to school through the snow at Stanton'Picture: Geniene Gooderham

It is likely some services will be cancelled completely in the worst hit areas. Before travelling, check ythe latest situation at www.greateranglia.co.uk

Motorists are advised by Norfolk and Suffolk Police to be prepared for the worst by making sure they have adequate clothing in their vehicles, a shovel, mobile phone and charger and ensure windows are clear of ice and snow before setting off.

For traffic impacts see the Traffic England map at www.trafficengland.com

Also follow @Suff_highways and @NorfolkCC on Twitter for continuous updates.

Frozen pond in the snow at Hardwick Heath 'Picture: Karen Grant

UK Power Networks said: “Our electricity network is built to be resilient but extreme weather can affect underground and overhead power lines.

“Our emergency plans have been put in to place, with extra engineers and other staff on duty to deal with situations as and when they arise.

“Please treat electricity cables as live, stay away and call us immediately 0800 31 63 105.”

You can also report and check on powercuts on that number or by visiting www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/power-cut

There is advice on what to do in a powercut here.

The RSPB has urged people to spare a thought for birds struggling to find food and unfrozen water.

Snow on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds'Picture: Tom Kingsnorth

Claire Thomas, RSPB Wildlife Advisor, said: “After enjoying the warmer conditions throughout January many of our favourite garden birds such as starlings, house sparrows, blue tits and blackbirds will be shocked by the sudden cold snap. Birds will be desperately searching for food, water and shelter to survive.

“You can make a real difference to birds in your garden and improve their chances of surviving the harsh weather the Beast from the East will bring and successfully making it to breeding season. By providing food, a supply of unfrozen water and somewhere to shelter from the elements, you will be rewarded with great views of wildlife in your back garden.”