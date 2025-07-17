The upper floor of a popular snooker hall could be converted into flats if plans are approved.

An application has been submitted which could see the first floor of the Maltings Q Club in Lynn turned into six residential flats.

A design and access statement says the ground floor would remain a snooker hall, with three two-bedroom flats and three one-bed properties created above it.

The upper floor of the Maltings Q Club on Page Stair Lane could be turned into flats. Picture: Kris Johnston

The club was established in 1988, and its website describes it as “the biggest and best venue for snooker and pool players” in West Norfolk.

It is located on Page Stair Lane, just off the Tuesday Market Place.

Proposals suggest that any potential residents of the flats would have access to a separate entrance, meaning they would not be disturbed by those using the ground floor.

The club is one of the biggest of its kind in West Norfolk. Picture: Kris Johnston

As the first floor currently operates as a snooker hall, the applicant is seeking permission for a change of use from commercial to residential.

The design and access statement says the flats would “provide more accommodation within a busy town in line with the local development plan”.

“Each flat complies with minimum space standards, provides an appealing open plan kitchen/living/dining area and comfortably sized bedrooms,” it adds.

West Norfolk Council is currently considering the application, and the proposals are out for consultation until August 6.