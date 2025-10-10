Despite frustrations at a social facility being “stripped from the town centre”, plans to convert part of a popular snooker club into flats have been approved.

The first floor of the Maltings Q Club in Lynn will be turned into six residential flats after a planning application was approved by West Norfolk Council.

The ground floor will remain a snooker hall, with three two-bedroom flats and three one-bed properties created above it.

The upper floor of the Maltings Q Club will be turned into flats. Picture: Kris Johnston

The club was established in 1988, and its website describes it as “the biggest and best venue for snooker and pool players” in West Norfolk.

A total of 276 official objections to the proposals were received, with people arguing there are already too many flats in the town centre and that it is the only club within a 20-mile radius.

People were also concerned about the loss of a “much-loved facility” and potentially a loss of jobs.

The club is one of the biggest in West Norfolk. Picture: Kris Johnston

Borough councillor Joshua Lowe, who represents the Gaywood Chase ward, said: “The Maltings is a much-loved, well-used venue that offers one of the few accessible and inclusive recreational spaces in the area. It is always busy with people of all ages.

“There is nothing else like it locally, and would be yet another social facility stripped from the town centre at a time when we are trying to regenerate the area and increase footfall.

“Venues like Maltings contribute hugely to the local economy and community wellbeing. Reducing its size or capacity risks undermining its viability and eroding one of the few indoor leisure options for people.

“I strongly urge decision-makers to consider the broader social and community impact of this proposal and to reject the application accordingly.”

Council planning officers acknowledged that there could be a “potential conflict” between residents of the new flats and users of the club.

It has therefore been stated that a thorough noise assessment must be completed before any construction work begins - with “sound-proofing” likely to be necessary.

A report from officers said: “Whilst a large number of the third-party objections related to the loss of the snooker club, it is to remain as a leisure facility but in a different format with the rear function room accommodating some of the tables displaced from the upper floor.

“The amenity of both existing and proposed properties is considered to be acceptable and there are no objections raised by statutory consultees.

“The minor physical changes to the building maintain the character and appearance of the conservation area.”