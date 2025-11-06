Brain injury survivors fear they will be left “isolated” if a vital charity closes down at the end of the month.

Headway Norfolk and Waveney, which has a base at the South Lynn Community Centre, supports many who have suffered a brain injury, but it could soon close if funding is not secured.

As well as offering practical support, including help in regaining life skills such as cooking and reading and writing, Headway provides a space to connect with others.

However, the charity has said it will have to close as it is facing financial difficulties. It has been running for 30 years and receives no Government funding.

Clients are desperately hoping that funding from the likes of business sponsors or public donations could keep the vital service going, as they worry what the future would look like without it.

Currently, they attend sessions at least once a week, with some describing it as a “lifeline”.

However, the charity is set to close on November 30 if no alternative funding can be found.

Stacey Parry first started attending Headway sessions last year, and stressed how much it has helped her.

“It has given me back my independence,” she said.

“We are like a big family. I really look forward to coming every week. I would be lost without everyone. I really want to get some support for us.”

Stacey has even done some fundraising for Headway in the past and raised £1,000 in February through a cycling challenge.

For Chris Smith, Headway has been vital in his recovery from a car crash.

He has been receiving help for four years, and said it would be a “tearjerker” if the charity had to close its doors.

“It would be a great loss, I hope it does not come to an end,” he said.

“I was in a terrible way to start with, but after joining Headway, I quickly got my smile and personality back.

“My habits I have picked up since my crash, I can do here without any judgment.”

“People are very understanding because they know how life-changing it is to have a brain injury,” Stacey added.

Another client, Lloyd, said: “Beforehand, we were all stuck at home and we felt isolated.

“Before a brain injury, you take everything for granted that you could do before.”

Chris, who used to work as a concreter and groundsman before his crash, stressed how Headway has given him a purpose again.

“It has been the hardest thing not having a job,” he said.

“This gives me a purpose. I look forward to coming to Headway. The staff are just as important as the clients.”

Philippa Jamieson, who also uses Headway, highlighted how “amazing” the staff and volunteers are at the charity.

“I could not commend them enough,” she said.

“On every single occasion, they put themselves out with so many different activities for us.

“We need to promote this service. As a community, we have all gained skills together.

“New people on a waiting list need to gain these skills, too. Without headway, we would be left in society.

“We need to fight, and we need the bigger fundraisers to help all of these people here.”

The charity also supports family members and carers of those who have had a brain injury or stroke.

Gaynor Doy, area manager for West Norfolk and Breckland Headway, has thanked staff for their “passion and dedication” for supporting others.

“We are saddened to announce that Norfolk and Waveney Headway will be closing,” she said.

“Our team’s passion and dedication have always been at the heart of what we do.

“Our staff have always been passionate about providing an excellent service and we are so proud of what we have achieved.”

Ms Doy thanked North West Norfolk MP James Wild, as well as Cllr Jo Rust, for their continued support.

“I would like to remain positive for our clients,” she added.