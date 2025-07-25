There will be disruption and bus replacements as urgent engineering work is carried out on the rail line between Lynn and Ely.

Network Rail will carry out the work on the Fen Line between Monday evening and next Friday morning, with buses replacing trains from 9pm on Great Northern services.

Engineers will be improving the condition of the track, which is being affected by the driest spring in more than 50 years. The peat soil underneath the line has shrunk following the prolonged spell of dry weather, causing the track to drop in places and become uneven.

Uneven track between Lynn and Ely. Picture: Network Rail

Wherever necessary, speed restrictions are put in place to keep trains running safely, but services sometimes need to be amended or reduced because of the longer journey times.

Engineers will use machines called tampers to lift the track, push ballast underneath and create a solid foundation so that trains can run smoothly.

This type of work was already planned for next week, with train services finishing earlier, but tamping will now be taking place for around an extra hour each night to make the maximum impact.

Tamping machines like this one will be used on the Fen Line next week. Picture: Network Rail

In the last two years, Network Rail has dropped 25,800 tonnes of ballast on this part of the line to try to minimise the effects of peat shrinkage - but the dry spring this year has meant that it has not been possible to eliminate track issues.

Engineers will be continuing to monitor the Fen Line track closely over the coming weeks. Passengers will be advised of any further changes to services that might be needed to keep everyone moving safely.

The effects on Great Northern services of next week’s work are as follows:

• The last train to Lynn will be the 7.39pm service from London King's Cross

The track is uneven because of peat soil shrinkage underneath. Picture: Network Rail

• The last train from Lynn will be the 8.42pm service to King's Cross

• The first service to depart Lynn each morning will be the 5.14am service to King's Cross

Passengers can check journeys, including bus replacement details, before they travel at greatnorthernrail.com or nationalrail.co.uk

Simon Milburn, infrastructure director for Network Rail Anglia, said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption at night next week, but we need the extra time to get the track in a better condition.

“Our teams are working hard to keep running the best possible service for Fen Line passengers, even with the significant challenges we face with peat soil following prolonged dry spells. Thank you to everyone for bearing with us.”

Jenny Saunders, customer service director for Great Northern, said: "I'm very sorry to passengers who will be affected by these engineering works.

“It is vital this happens soon to ensure the safety, and reliability of services running on the Fen Line.

"Please plan ahead and check your journey on the Great Northern website before you travel, as the first and last trains each day between King's Cross and Lynn will be at a different time."