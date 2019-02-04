Use of ladder to block police from entering home unsuccessful as man arrested
King's Lynn Police arrested a man on Saturday as he attempted to block them by propping up a ladder against his door.
The man was wanted on warrant, and was unable to prevent the police from gaining access to his house.
He will appear in court today.
A tweet from King's Lynn Police said: "One hit and the ladder flies backwards and the door opens, one man arrested to be placed before the courts Monday."
