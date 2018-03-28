‘Use your local pharmacy this Easter’ plea

Health chiefs in West Norfolk are urging patients to make sure they go to the right place for treatment over Easter.

Pharmacies across the area will be open over the long weekend and practitioners say people should use them if they need medication, rather than going to hospital.

Ben Ampomah, who owns the Clock Pharmacy in Gaywood and the Rainbow Pharmacy in South Wootton, said: “Over Easter, we are asking people to make sure they have their tablets in stock and order early. But if you have a problem during the Easter weekend, then go to your pharmacist who will help you to get medication until the surgeries open again rather than heading into A&E.

“We can also offer advice on a range of minor ailments, such as coughs, colds, hayfever and rashes.

“People don’t need to make an appointment but can just pop into their local pharmacy who will provide immediate advice or ensure they have an onward referral to the right service.”

Pharmacists that will be open over Easter include the following:

Burnham Market: S&S Chemists, Good Fri 9am-1pm, closed Sun, Easter Mon 10am-1pm.

Downham: Boots, Good Fri 8.30am-6pm, closed Sun, Easter Mon 10am-4pm

Fakenham: Boots, Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm, closed Sun, Easter Mon 10am-4pm; Fakenham Pharmacy, Good Fri closed, Easter Sun 10am-noon, Easter Mon closed

Hunstanton: Boots, Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm, closed Sun, Easter Mon 10am-3pm

Lynn, Boots, High Street, Good Fri 8.30am-5.30pm, closed Sun, Easter Mon 10am-4pm; Boots, Hardwick, Good Fri 8.30am-8pm, closed Sun, Easter Mon 9am-5pm; Boots, Southgates Medical Centre, Good Fri 8am-4pm, closed Sun and Mon

Dersingham, Boots, Good Fri 9am-4pm, closed Sun and Mon; Heacham, Boots, Good Fri 9am-4pm, closed Sun and Mon

Gaywood: Clock Pharmacy, closed Good Fri and Easter Mon, open Sun 11am-1pm

Swaffham: Boots, Good Fri 9am-4pm, closed Sun and Easter Mon.