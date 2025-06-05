A Reform branch has been mocked for using what appears to be “utterly bizarre” AI images of supporters for its election promotional material.

As voters prepared to take to the polls today, a series of images appeared on the North West Norfolk branch of Reform’s Facebook page.

They show what appear to be AI-generated photographs of supporters holding boards urging people to vote at the Fairstead and North Lynn district council by-elections held today.

This apparently AI image appears to show a blonde woman with the hands of an older man. Picture: Reform UK

In one of the images, a young blonde woman appears to have the hands of an older person with a different skin tone.

Meanwhile, another photo of a man with a young child appears to be AI-generated due to having different-sized hands.

A third image of a blonde woman has different coloured eyes.

This image shows a blonde woman with different coloured eyes. Picture: Reform UK

The incident raises questions about honesty and transparency during elections and the use of AI images.

But for Reform’s political rivals, it just seems “utterly bizarre”.

Rob Colwell, a Liberal Democrat councillor who has been campaigning in support of his wife Crystal Elaine Colwell for the Fairstead ward, said: “I have never seen anything like it.

“It has certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Austen Moore, the Reform candidate for North Lynn. Picture: Reform UK

“It makes you wonder if they could not find anyone to hold their placards, so had to resort to AI.

“Perhaps people are embarrassed to say they are voting for Reform.”

Reform’s candidates for Fairstead and North Lynn are Austen Moore and Jackie Fry, whose images were shared by the Reform Facebook page earlier this week.

Jackie Fry, the Reform candidate for Fairstead. Picture: Reform UK

The branch has been asked why AI images appear to have been used in its election material, but it is yet to respond.

AI images are becoming increasingly prevalent and can be difficult to spot.

Unusual or inconsistent details, such as odd finger placements and strange proportions, are tell-tale signs.

Online tools that use AI to spot AI-generated images can also be used.

The hands in the image are telltale signs of it being AI. Picture: Reform UK

According to website sightengine.com there is a 99% likelihood that these images have been made by AI.