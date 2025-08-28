A valuable piece of equipment designed to save the lives of babies born before their due date at Lynn’s hospital has been upgraded.

The portable state-of-the-art machine will allow clinicians to deliver immediate resuscitation and care to newborns right at their mother’s bedside, even with the umbilical cord attached, significantly enhancing the early care experience for both babies and families.

Currently, the QEH uses a standing neonatal resuscitation device, which due to logistics and its large size, means the umbilical cord needs to be cut before the baby is then transferred to have ongoing support if required.

The new equipment will allow clinicians to deliver immediate resuscitation and care to newborns right at their mother’s bedside. Picture: QEH

The LifeStart Resuscitator Trolley, which costs £12,250, is equipped with a range of advanced features that allow healthcare professionals to perform life-saving procedures quickly and efficiently.

This includes the ability to perform delayed cord clamping, which helps maximise blood flow from the placenta to the baby, as well as also being fitted with a heated mattress to keep the baby warm, an essential component for newborns - particularly those born prematurely.

The new piece of medical equipment has been funded by the hospital’s League of Friends charity.

Dr Risa Birbal, consultant paediatrician at The QEH who spearheaded the request for the equipment, said: “We are thrilled to receive this generous support, which enables us to deliver critical care in those first, fragile moments of life.

“The LifeStart Resuscitator Trolley will make a profound difference in how we care for premature babies, ensuring that we can provide life-saving interventions while allowing parents to stay close to their newborns during these critical early stages.

“When premature babies are born, they often require immediate assistance with breathing and heart rate.

“The trolley allows us to provide this crucial support right at the bedside, while also allowing us to perform delayed cord clamping - an intervention that has been shown to provide significant health benefits for premature infants.”

The compact, mobile design of the LifeStart Resuscitator Trolley ensures that it can be placed beside the mother during birth, promoting the connection between parent and child even in the most challenging of circumstances.

Penny Hipkin, chair of the League of Friends, said: “The LifeStart Resuscitator Trolley is exactly the kind of equipment that the League of Friends was established to fund.

“We are delighted to be able to contribute to the provision of this life-saving technology, which will have a lasting positive impact on our hospital’s tiniest and most vulnerable patients.”

She added: “Our ability to fund this purchase comes from the generosity of our local community, and we are incredibly proud of the difference we are making to these families during such a critical time.”