College students enjoyed a “fantastic experience” working abroad as part of their courses.

The placements are a result of the College of West Anglia (CWA) being involved in the government-funded Turing Scheme, for a second successful year. The programme supports students to undertake international study and work experience placements and this year, 48 students, helped by 12 dedicated staff members, took part.

They gained valuable work experience, a deeper cultural understanding and language awareness in their host countries of Greece, Malta and France. Students across a wide range of faculty areas – health and social care, childcare, sport and public services, creative media, animal care, hospitality, business, travel and tourism, and air cabin crew – embarked on three-week placements which also helped to develop both personal and professional skills.

Sunshine destinations of Greece, Malta and France for students who enjoyed placements abroad

Zaneta Bradauskaite, who is studying a NCFE certificate in air cabin crew, said: “This was a fantastic experience. I got out of my comfort zone and met new people. I learnt how to become independent, budgeting the money to have a great experience while also learning how to deal with situations I’m not used to.”

Health and social care student Aimee-Rain Butcher added: “My placement in Crete truly confirmed that this is the sector I’m passionate about. It also gave me insight into just how different care practices can be, making me appreciate how advanced the UK is in this field.”

Paul O'Shea, assistant principal for student services, said: "Being able to undertake a fully-funded work experience trip for three weeks in an area related to their studies is an amazing opportunity and can be a defining moment in a young person's life, so I'm delighted that we managed to secure the funding to support 48 students this year.

“It's amazing to see the growth in confidence, aspiration and enthusiasm for the future that takes place in just a few short weeks. Many of these young people had never even been away from their families before. On this trip, as well as learning new skills in a different culture and work environment, they also learned to become more independent and confident in themselves."

The college said it looks forward to continuing involvement in the Turing Scheme, further “empowering students through life-changing international opportunities”.