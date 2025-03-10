A van driver is being dealt with for a range of offences after being pulled over last week.

Specialist police roads officers stopped the vehicle in Lynn on Friday because the ladder in its trailer was not secure - but this turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg for the man.

A West Norfolk Police statement said: “He was also on his mobile phone while driving, had forgotten to put his seat belt on, his driving licence was expired and he wasn’t insured.

The van was pulled over as the ladder in its trailer was not secure. Picture: West Norfolk Police

“He’s being dealt with for all of these issues and we’ve seized the van.”

However, the events did not end there.

The van driver's partner was then handed a ticket due to the condition of her tyres. Picture: West Norfolk Police

The police statement added: “When his partner came to pick him up while we recovered the van, she was then given a ticket as she had two bald tyres.”