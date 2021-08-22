Police who pulled over a van driver because a headlight was out found him to be well over twice the alcohol limit.

Jack Pateman, 31, will lose his job as a carpenter and floor installer as a result of the drink-driving conviction, Lynn magistrates were told on Thursday.

He was stopped in the town’s Tennyson Avenue at about 11.30pm on July 16, 2021.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (49742313)

Officers noted his speech was slurred and his eyes were glazed, said prosecutor Morgan-Rose McGinn.

Pateman failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. In custody he gave a reading of 83 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Gypsy Lane, Watlington, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said the carpenter and floor installer gone to a friend’s house to do a job.

“A barbecue was on the go. He was there much longer and had drinks with the barbecue,” she added.

“He made an error of judgement to drive home. There was no evidence of impaired driving.”

Miss Winchester said his employer valued him but had already made it clear that the firm would be unable to keep him on as a result of the conviction.

“He’s brought this on himself – he knows that,” she added. “It will also make it difficult for him to see his partner and daughter.”

Pateman was disqualified from driving for 19 months, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.