Vandals 'could drive us out', King's Lynn model group warns

A Lynn modelling club has warned it may be forced to disband because of the impact of persistent vandalism at its premises.

Officials from the King's Lynn and District Society of Model Engineers say they are fed up with repeated damage to their property, the latest incident of which happened this week.

Police in Lynn are appealing for information about the attacks.

Members of the King's Lynn and District Society of Model Engineers are considering their future after vandals attacked their premises again this week (26313085)

But the group, which meets each Wednesday and runs the Lynnsport Miniature Railway, says a committee meeting next week is likely to determine its immediate future.

Secretary Jim Stollery yesterday said the club, which has around 30 members, had reached the point of considering whether it was worthwhile continuing at all.

He said: "It would be a disaster if we were forced out. It would really be giving in to this sort of behaviour and we don't want to do that.

Damage done to the headquarters of the King's Lynn and District Society of Model Engineers (26313079)

"But it's just going on and on and on. We turn up on a Wednesday and the first thing we do is check if there has been any more damage."

The group has been operating from its current site, adjacent to the skatepark, since March 2018, having moved when a new road linking the leisure centre with North Lynn was built as part of the development of hundreds of new homes in the area.

The latest damage to the kiosk, from where the group sells tickets and controls journeys when the railway is operating, was discovered on Tuesday, but is thought to have been committed over the weekend.

A fountain at the site was also damaged before Christmas.

Mr Stollery said the group had endured repeated incidents of damage over a period of at least two years.

Although he praised Lynnsport bosses for their support, and stressed they were not seeking financial help to fix the damage, he said he felt they were fighting "a losing battle" to improve security against the vandals.

And he hopes that, by speaking out, someone who may know who is responsible for the damage may come forward.

He said: "Any information that would be helpful in resolving them would be appreciated."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them via the non-emergency 101 number.

Information can also be passed on by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Read more CrimeKings Lynn