Vandals target newly refurbished building in Gaywood

A West Norfolk community centre’s roof has been targeted by troublemakers just days after it was refurbished.

Gaywood Community Centre has been become a hot-spot for vandals who have recently tore guttering away from the building and smashed alcohol bottles around its premises.

It is thought vandals attacked the building ahead of their Easter fair which took place on Sunday.

Committee chairman Adrienne Dickens said: “Our roof was vandalised a week after it was newly refurbished. This has left me feeling really deflated.

“We try to do something nice for the community, but it seems our younger members would rather vandalise things.

“My husband was up repairing the roof ahead of our Easter fair. They tore guttering from the roof and dumped it on the ground. There was also vodka bottles smashed around.”

The community centre has been repeatedly targeted by trouble-makers who appear to continuously damage the building’s roof when attempting to climb on to of it.

She added: “We have been to the police about this before but there is not much they can do about it.

“All we can do is ask people to report anything or anybody they see vandalising the area. People have been great in coming to us and offering to help.”

Despite the recent distributions, committee members went forward with their Easter fair and raised some £530 towards their refurbishment fund.

She said: “The fair was fantastic. It was a well attended event and we received some great feedback on our Facebook page.

“There was one stall raising money for Norfolk Hospice and every other stall was raising money towards our refurbishment.

“We have received a £15,000 grant which will go towards our windows and doors.

“Our next event is a bingo evening. We had around 75 people come to our last one. It is taking place in the centre on Monday, April 9, from 7.30pm.”