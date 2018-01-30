Vandals target North Wootton playing field in latest spate of mindless damage

Councillors and residents in North Wootton are frustrated by the latest spate of mindless damage by vandals.

The offenders were spotted riding around Wootton Park on a mopeds on Thursday, tearing up the greenery and making a mess of the village’s playing fields.

The village has been subject to a number of vandalism and anti-social attacks throughout the past few months, including times when vandals have been caught setting fire to picnic benches and unbolting outdoor seats.

There has also been reports of offenders damaging children’s play equipment and stealing battery packs for solar the light panels from the village’s bus stop.

Member of North Wootton Parish Council and chairman of Wootton Park Association, Will Border said: “I just find the whole thing frustrating, when we are trying to supply amenities for the kids to use, ranging from swings, benches or football pitches, and they keep being damaged or destroyed.

“The annoying part is all the extra work involved to put the damage right from people who already give their time for free for the benefit of the local community.”

“I do think that it is the mindless few that are creating a bad name for the kids generally.

“I would like to see the decent kids in the area reporting on the bad behaviour and so try to stamp it out.”

Community leaders have teamed up with police to try and put a stop to mindless damage in the area and are hoping their message will get across to the vandals.

A spokesman from Norfolk Police said: “Police are investigating after suspect(s) riding mopeds or off road bikes damaged two football pitches by churning up grass. It is estimated to cost £200 to repair.

“The incident is believed to have happened sometime on Thursday, January 24 night. Anyone with information should contact King’s Lynn Police on 101 and quote reference number 36/5565/17.”