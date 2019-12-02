The UK’s largest vaping retailer VPZ opened its new store in Lynn on Friday, bringing with it an £80,000 investment in the town and creating five new jobs.

The new store, which specialises in vaping and alternative tobacco products, is the 147th VPZ store to open in the UK.

VPZ director Doug Mutter said: “We are excited to be opening the doors of our Lynn store as part of our ambitious growth plans across the UK.

Lynn store manager, Adam Runnacles and assistant manager Nikki Quinn. (23150291)

“At a time when many businesses are exiting high streets across the country, we are committed to creating jobs and investing in communities in the UK like we are doing in Lynn.

“Each new store opening helps us to achieve a greater reach, providing us with a platform to engage and educate even more smokers on the benefits of switching to vaping.”

In September VPZ launched its UK wide support service for smokers allowing them to access support and educational advice on becoming cigarette free from its staff across its network of over 125 stores.

The interior of the new VPZ store in the High Street (23150293)

The vaping specialist has partnered with supplier Innokin to offer smokers a 30-day money back guarantee on their discounted starter pack.

The Lynn store will also be equipped with a carbon monoxide testing monitor and lung capacity monitor allowing customers to regularly track their journey to becoming cigarette free.

Customers who continue vaping at the end of the 30-day support programme will also be rewarded with a voucher to help them continue their stop smoking journey.

Public Health England estimates that vaping is 95 per cent less harmful than smoking traditional cigarettes. Latest figures released in a recent report from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) show that as vaping increases and smoking declines, there are now around half as many vapers as smokers, with approximately 3.6 million people vaping in the UK compared to 7.2 million smokers in the UK in 2018.

