Various locations in King's Lynn taped for demonstration
Blue tape will be put up around King's Lynn tonight (Wednesday, May 15) ahead of a climate emergency demonstration tomorrow evening.
Various sites will be taped including the Minster, the Bank House, Boots and Dorothy Perkins on the High Street, the Nip and Growler and Archers.
The tape will highlight where flood levels will be by 2050 based on NASA predictions.
It forms part of the demonstration to take place outside the Town Hall ahead of the annual borough council meeting tomorrow evening.
Permission has been sought for each building.
A climate and ecological emergency will be declared in West Norfolk through the demonstration.
