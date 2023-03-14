Lynn’s vaccination centre will remain primarily focused on Covid-19 despite Government plans to scale back its virus programme.

A new Queen Elizabeth Hospital facility opened last week, after moving from its previous location in the Inspire Centre, and will continue to offer jabs at the wooden-clad unit.

The unveiling came just over a month after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended that the booster programme (third dose) for those aged 16-49 who are not in a clinical risk group should close.

However, staff at the QEH are still planning to use the new centre primarily for Covid jabs and boosters - as well as flu vaccinations.

Alyson Lacey, general manager at the centre, said: “The spring campaign was announced this week and booster jabs will be offered to over 75-year-olds, residents of care homes and anyone over five-years-old who is immunosuppressed, starting on a planned date of April 17.

“We also continue to offer first and second Covid-19 vaccines for those who have not received any vaccination to date.

“If you are eligible for a booster you will be contacted when it’s time for you to book in.

“Getting boosted and vaccinated against Covid-19 is still very important to protect yourself and those around you.

“Like some other vaccines, levels of protection may decline over time.

“Booster doses help you maintain strong protection from becoming seriously ill if you catch Covid-19.

“For older people and those who are at high risk of the complications a booster jab will give them the best protection against the virus.”

In its latest advice, the JCVI says that “the risk of severe Covid-19 continues to be disproportionately greater in those from older age groups, residents in care homes for older adults, and persons with certain underlying health conditions”.

It also cites a study which estimates that over 97% of adults in England had SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, either acquired naturally from infection or vaccination, by the end of August 2022.

The Government department also revealed that since the beginning of 2022, less than 0.01% of eligible individuals per week over the age of 12 years received a first Covid vaccine dose.