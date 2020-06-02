Morrisons has launched a new Vegan Essentials Food Box, which can be delivered to your doorstep for £35 during lockdown.

Designed to help its vegan customers through the coronavirus crisis, the box is aimed at those who are vulnerable or self-isolating, though can be purchased by anyone.

Weighing just shy of 15kg and containing 23 items, the box includes lentils, jackfruit, couscous, meat free sausages, meat free mince, dairy free cheese, and almond milk - as well as a mix of fresh fruit and vegetables.