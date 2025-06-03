A vegan restaurant owner says “the time has come to step down” as his business closes less than two months after reopening.

Gareth Ellison, from Resist! Vegan Kitchen, has announced that he will not be continuing with the business in Gaywood due to “many growing factors”.

Now everything within the venue is for sale - including artwork, kitchen equipment, furniture, crockery and much more.

Gareth Ellison behind the counter at Resist! Vegan Kitchen

In April, on the day it reopened in its new location on River Lane, Resist! was struck by vandals who damaged a box and electric cables which supplied power to its ovens and kitchen equipment.

At the time, the premises remained open, but it was announced days later that it had to close to fix the issues.

Further updates came in on April 25 to say it would remain closed “for the time being” - and it never reopened.

“It’s become too heavy and I will be leaving Resist and King’s Lynn,” Gareth said.

“The battle has been constant to reopen alongside everything else outside of Resist that is happening.

“The last years have taken their toll, and I’m tired.”

He expressed that it was not an easy decision and will miss everyone who has been his “world for the last decade”.

“The time has come to step down and fully focus on my health and my own family, something I’ve been very poor at for the last few years,” Gareth added.

“I have a young son who needs me, and I need him more.

“Thank you, every single one of you, for supporting Resist and visiting us.

“Every conversation, high-five and fist bump. I’ll take so much away with me.

Over the years, the restaurant was a success in various places, starting in a Peterborough pub as a pop-up selling vegan doner kebabs - and eventually becoming a popular eatery on Lynn’s St James Street, before suffering problems with its building and having to close.

Gareth added: “I’ll be forever thankful for everyone and everything that I managed to experience on this journey.”