A popular plant-based restaurant which only reopened its doors to customers today has been vandalised.

Resist! Vegan Kitchen, which has set up shop in premises at River Lane in Gaywood, is already facing issues.

Sharing news on its Facebook page, owner Gareth Ellison has told customers to “bear with us” after a box and electric cables supplying power to ovens and kitchen equipment was deliberately damaged.

Gareth Ellison behind the counter at Resist! Vegan Kitchen

Police are involved in the matter, and the incident is believed to have happened on Wednesday.

The Facebook post said: “The upshot is it lost us 1.5 days of food prep - and most of our products are made in-house. Staff worked into the night and started early this morning, the progress sadly proving not quite enough.

“Table bookings from 6pm remain unaffected.”

Resist! Vegan Kitchen plans to be open Wednesday to Sunday, acting as an eat-in and takeaway deli during the day and a restaurant in the evening.

It remains open today despite the vandalism, although some orders may take more time than usual this afternoon.