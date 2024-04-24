A number of vehicles have been damaged in a spate of incidents in South Wootton this month, prompting police to appeal for witnesses.

Five vehicles have been scratched in the Deas Road area over the past few weeks, with all of the incidents happening overnight.

One was damaged shortly after midnight on Wednesday, April 17, another overnight between Thursday, April 18 and Friday, 19, and a third a few weeks before overnight between Thursday, April 4 and Friday, 5.

Deas Road in South Wootton, on the outskirts of King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC James Lovelock quoting crime reference 36/22888/24.

You can do so by visiting the Norfolk Police website, emailing james.lovelock@norfolk.police.uk or calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111