Ventilation plan 'aims to make King's Lynn court building Covid safer', report says

Proposals have been drawn up to improve ventilation systems in Lynn's court building, in a move officials say is intended to reduce the threat posed by coronavirus.

The College Lane building was closed for more than three months during the initial lockdown last year.

When it re-opened in July 2020, the number of cases listed per day was reduced to aid social distancing and defendants are still being given specific time slots to attend for hearings.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (44943322)

Now, applications for both planning and Listed Building consent have been submitted to West Norfolk Council for the installation of new ventilation equipment at the site, which houses both the town's magistrates and crown courts.

A report submitted as part of the application said the work has been commissioned by the Ministry of Justice.

It said: "The purpose of the scheme is to make the Court more Covid-19 safe for both the public and Court Staff by introducing five air changes per hour to the building ventilation system.

"The scheme is predominately internal works, which includes the replacement and refurbishment of existing Ventilation, Heating, and cooling equipment along with associated builder’s work.

"Our proposal will not affect historic elements of the building and the installation of ducts and pipework are to be sympathetically routed."

The report concluded: "In implementing these works we hope it will provide an opportunity to upgrade the existing building for all its occupants making the Court more Covid-19 safe for both the public and court staff now and for future use."

Consultations on the application are expected to continue until early April. Officials have indicated they expect to reach a decision on the proposal by early May.