A restaurant in Setch saw a record number of visitors through the doors during the weekend of Mother’s Day and announced its busiest weekend so far.

The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant was fully booked with families and friends enjoying flocking in to try some “mouth-watering cuisine and excellent service”.

Kate Clark, social media manager for the business, said: “We’re delighted that so many families chose to spend their Mother’s Day at The Warehouse and it was nice to see so many children taking full advantage of our play area whilst their parents relaxed.”

The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables, a location where BBC Bargain Hunt has been filmed, is adjacent to the restaurant, and reportedly also had a fantastic weekend.

Staff deem it a “treasure trove of unique and rare items”, making it a popular spot for collectors and enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, Beers of Europe, also located on the premises, was busy too.

The store boasts one of the largest selections of beers in the country, and customers enjoyed the range it had on offer.

In addition to its popular restaurant and shops, The Warehouse also hosts a breakfast business club, which has been reported as a “roaring success”.

Business owners and entrepreneurs gather on the first Tuesday of each month to network, share ideas and enjoy breakfast.

The Warehouse Taproom Bar and Restaurant also welcomes dogs

A spokesperson for the business said: “The venue has been open for almost two years, and its success continues to grow.

“The Warehouse would like to thank all its customers for their continued support and looks forward to another successful year.

