Lynn's third annual cocktail week starting next weekend will see the launch of a new competition.

Called the Great King's Lynn Shake Off, the winner will receive a £50 voucher while the winning venue will be given an engraved cocktail shaker.

To enter, participants need to take a picture of their favourite cocktail at the venue which they rate most for serving cocktails, post it on social media, tag #klcocktailweek and mention the venue. They also need to follow the event's organisers, Discover King’s Lynn, on social media.

Lynn Cocktail Week starts on Saturday, February 22 (29435684)

Lynn Cocktail Week, which runs over ten days, starts on Saturday, February 22. All venues are offering a selection of cocktails each costing £5.

The 12 participating Lynn venues are Marriott’s Warehouse, The White Hart, Archers, Liquor & Loaded, Bar & Beyond, Gin Saloon, Duke's Head/Massey & Co, Soul Cafe, Rathskeller, Goldings, The Eagle and Bank House.

The White Hart has live music on Saturday, February 22, featuring The Legendary Betty Swollox and Trash City on Saturday, February 29.

12 venues in town are showcasing a wide variety of cocktails (29435699)

Soul Cafe is hosting a Spanish night on Wednesday, February 26, with flamenco guitar, dancing, paella and tapas; on Friday, February 28, harp-based trio Schrodinger's Strings will be playing; on Saturday, February 29, after-dinner DJ Zola will be playing soul, motown and disco.

Other live music events include Sam J Cook at The Bank House on Sunday, February 23, at 2pm; Almost Mellow at Massey & Co, on Friday, February 28 at 8pm; Emily Blake at Archers on Saturday, February 29, at 8pm.

For full details about Lynn Cocktail Week, including some of the drinks on offer, visit https://www.discoverkingslynn.com/kings-lynn-cocktail-week-2020/

Read more BusinessKings Lynn